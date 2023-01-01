Brentford v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Konate To Return, Gakpo To Debut?

Cody Gakpo could make his Liverpool debut as Jurgen Klopp's team travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Thomas Frank's Brentford on Monday.

The Dutch international will be available to Klopp should the remaining paperwork in respect of his transfer from PSV be completed in time but an appearance from the bench seems most likely if it is.

In defence, Ibrahima Konate could return in place of Joel Matip to handle the physicality of the Brentford team.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Kostas Tsimikas may also be in line for a recall after Andy Robertson picked up a knock against Leicester in the 2-1 victory on Friday.

Fabinho should also return to the Reds midfield after missing the victory over the Foxes due to personal reasons.

Klopp will need to check on the fitness of the rest of his midfield options who have faced three matches in a week including Harvey Elliott who was another to pick up a knock on Friday. Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic are options should rotation be required.

If Roberto Firmino can shake off a calf problem, he could return in attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

IMAGO / PA Images

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez

