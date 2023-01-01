Skip to main content
Brentford v Liverpool Team News: Gakpo Could Make Reds Debut

IMAGO / Action Plus

The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

Liverpool travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Brentford in the Premier League on Monday hoping to continue their good run of form that has seen them pick up four consecutive victories.

The latest of those wins came at Anfield on Friday when they beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield thanks to two own goals from Wout Faes.

Thomas Frank's Brentford will be no pushover however and also find themselves in good form with their latest victory coming at the London Stadium when they beat West Ham United 2-0 on Friday.

Liverpool Team News

New signing Cody Gakpo could be available if the remaining paperwork in respect of his transfer from PSV can be completed on time.

Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott will face late fitness checks after they both picked up knocks in the victory over the Foxes but Fabinho should return after missing the match for personal reasons.

Jurgen Klopp will also be hopeful of being able to call on Roberto Firmino who has missed the games over the festive period with a calf problem.

Curtis Jones and James Milner should also not be far off a return but this game may come too soon for the pair.

Long-term injury casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still missing.

Brentford Team News

Ivan Toney could miss the match with the Reds after he was stretchered off with a knee injury in the 2-0 win over West Ham. 

The Bees will also be without Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey, and Frank Onyeka.

