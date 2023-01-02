Brentford v Liverpool Team News: Henderson & Toney Ruled Out Of Premier League Clash

Liverpool take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday and the teams have now been confirmed for the clash.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will be hoping to keep their good run going which has seen them win their last four Premier League matches.

It will not be an easy task however with Thomas Frank's Bees in good form after beating West Ham 2-0 on Friday.

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate returns to the defence as Joel Matip is given a rest and drops to the bench alongside Andy Robertson who is replaced in the starting XI by Kostas Tsimikas.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a concussion and replaced in midfield by the returning Fabinho.

Harvey Elliott has recovered from the knock he picked up in the victory against Leicester on Friday to retain his place in midfield alongside the Brazilian and Thiago Alcantara.

New signing Cody Gakpo misses out as the paperwork in respect of his transfer from PSV was not completed in time.

Brentford Team News

Ivan Toney misses out for Brentford after he was stretchered off in the win against West Ham after picking up a knee injury at the London Stadium.

He is replaced in the starting lineup by Yoanne Wissa.

Liverpool Team

Brentford Team

