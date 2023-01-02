Brentford v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

Liverpool face Thomas Frank's Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday in a Premier League encounter as the Reds look to extend their four-game winning streak.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool Team News

New signing Cody Gakpo could be available if the remaining paperwork in respect of his transfer from PSV can be completed on time.

Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott will face late fitness checks after they both picked up knocks in the victory over the Foxes but Fabinho should return after missing the match for personal reasons.

Jurgen Klopp will also be hopeful of being able to call on Roberto Firmino who has missed the games over the festive period with a calf problem.

Curtis Jones and James Milner should also not be far off a return but whether this game may come too soon for the pair remains to be seen.

Long-term injury casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still missing.

Brentford Team News

Ivan Toney is an injury doubt after he was stretchered off with a knee problem in the 2-0 win over West Ham on Friday although reports on Sunday suggested that there is no permanent damage so he could be available to Thomas Frank.

The Bees will also be without Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey, and Frank Onyeka.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network, Universo, Universo NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, and DStv Now.

