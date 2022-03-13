Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Five Things We Learned As Liverpool Went Within Three Points of Man City | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool heaped more pressure on Manchester City with victory at the Amex Stadium yesterday thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and a penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Diaz scored his second goal for the club thanks to a fantastic, defence-splitting pass from Joel Matip and Salah scored from the spot after Yves Bissouma handled the ball in the box.

Five things we learned:

1 - Luis Diaz is a brave aerial threat

For a winger Diaz is rather tall - 5ft 10 to be precise - so expect him to head in a few. His goal yesterday epitomised both his heading ability and bravery. His desire to get goals saw him put a head on a ball knowing full he was about to get a clattering from Robert Sanchez (whether it was or wasn't an illegal clattering is another talking point altogether!). There was also a couple of other times in the game where Diaz was close to getting on the end of crosses due to a height advantage over the opposition full-back. He scored five headers for Porto during his three years there.

2 - Liverpool need to be more ruthless in front of goal

Liverpool had numerous point-blank opportunities against the Seagulls and if their decision-making was a little sharper then it could have been three, four, perhaps even five. Andy Robertson, Mohammed Salah, and Diaz all squandered chances to square the ball for an easy enough tap in for one of their teammates. It was a similar story against Inter Milan midweek.

3 - Salah scored Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal

Although the Egyptian did not have his best game he was still able to step up in a pivotal moment for Liverpool and score his 20th goal in the league this season. Yesterday's game came after Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa sought to increase the uncertainty surrounding his client's future.

Salah's penalty kick conversion was the Reds' 2,000th Premier League goal.

4 - Still major issues with VAR

Sanchez could have seriously hurt Diaz. Watching the replay, the goalkeeper appeared to purposefully kick out at the forward when he knew the latter had beaten him to the ball. The fact VAR didn't even advise Mike Dean to look at the monitor to check for serious foul play was, well, laughable.

5 - Two points dropped in reverse fixture could be pivotal come May

The gulf between the two sides yesterday was huge. Liverpool didn't break a sweat and cruised to victory. The margin of victory could, and should, have been far larger. Even so, Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead to the Seagulls in the reverse fixture and with just a few points separating themselves and league leaders Manchester City, that result could prove crucial come May.

