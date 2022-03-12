Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Player Ratings | Diaz MOTM? | Joe Matip Mightily Impressive Yet Again | EPL

Liverpool heaped pressure on league leaders Manchester City with a routine 2-0 win over Brighton.

IMAGO / PA Images

Alisson - 8 (out of 10)

Made an excellent reflex save to keep out Danny Welbeck in the dying embers, and then another point-blank save at his near post. Another clean sheet. Good.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Defensively sound and offensively threatening. Set-pieces were solid and caused Brighton defenders problems. His passing was not up to its usual standards but he grew into it.

Joel Matip - 8

Much improved from the Inter Milan game. The February player of the month was brilliant and displayed a few of those Matip-esque individual runs through the midfield. Delivered a pin-point Trent-type ball to find Diaz who bravely headed home the first goal. Another assist for Joel! Impressive.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Virgil Van Dijk - 7

Calm and assured. Aerially, he was a monster as he won every long ball that came his way. Made an uncharacteristic error by heading it into a crowd of Brighton attackers. Thankfully, Thiago was there to save his bacon. Standard.

Andy Robertson - 8

The Scotsman was quiet in the first half offensively in comparison to his fullback partner. Though, he was defensively assured and fizzled out any threat the dangerous Tariq Lamptey posed. Solid.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Fabinho - 7

Typical performance from the Brazilian. Quietly went about his business. Booked late in the second half.

Henderson - 6

Captain’s performance in the first half, but tired as the game wore on. Subbed.

Keita - 7

Forward-thinking and effective with his passing. Almost lost possession to Yves Bissouma in a dangerous area early in the second half but was saved by the referee's whistle. Won the penalty. Subbed.

Diaz - 9

Headed goal highlighted his bravery and desire to bag goals. Incredible display from the Columbian, who was also the architect of numerous openings. The best. MOTM.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Mane - 8

Impressive outing. Strong, quick, and powerful all game. Clever touches and excellent movement to open up space between attack and midfield. Interesting in the false 9 role as he played deeper and was more of a provider.

Salah - 7

Started the game quietly but still had his moments, though. Skipped past Bissouma in the first half but spurned a narrow one-on-one. He eventually got his reward after powerfully dispatching a penalty won by Naby Keita. Subbed.

Substitutes

Thiago - 7 (on for Keita, 65')

Elegantly played some through balls into the path of Diaz when he came on. Vision is impeccable.

Jota - 6 (on for Salah, 65')

Did not have much of an influence. Should have had a tap in when Diaz rather selfishly decided against squaring the ball to him when on-one-on with Sanchez.

Milner - N/A (on for Hendo, 86')

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok