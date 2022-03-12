Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Reds Go Within Three Points of Leaders Manchester City With Comfortable Victory At The Amex | EPL

New boy Luis Diaz and Mohammed Salah were both on the scoresheet as Liverpool eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds are back within three points of league leaders Manchester City who play Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

For Brighton, meanwhile, it is now five defeats in a row. The Seagulls have not won a league game since 16 February.

The Reds made three changes from the side that was beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan midweek.

Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita replaced Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones in the middle of the park. Luis Diaz came in for Diogo Jota upfront.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konaté, and Takumi Minamino were not included in the squad, although Roberto Firmino was back on the bench after a month out with a muscular injury.

As it happened

Brighton were bright early on but Liverpool quickly gained control of proceedings.

Sadio Mané had the best of the early chances with a close-range shot that stung the palms of Robert Sanchez.

But Liverpool soon opened the scoring. A beautifully floated through ball from Joel Matip was met by a brave Diaz who headed the ball beyond an onrushing Sanchez - but was clattered by the latter in the process.

On review, it appeared a reckless challenge on Diaz from Sanchez but the goalkeeper remained on the pitch despite a VAR check for foul play.

Liverpool should have perhaps been two the good before halftime after Salah failed to convert a one-on-one chance.

In the opening 15 minutes of the second half, Liverpool missed numerous openings. Salah saw a deflected shot tip the top of the Brighton crossbar and then also failed to hit the target from just outside the box after being teed up by Diaz.

Liverpool's pressure soon paid dividends, though, when they were awarded a penalty on the hour mark after a strike from Naby Keita struck the arm of Yves Bissouma.

Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the spot, blasting in his 20th Premier League goal of this season and Liverpool's 2000th English top-flight goal. 2-0.

The penalty was Salah's last contribution, however, as he hobbled off the field just four minutes later with a foot injury.

The bright Diaz squandered a glorious chance to register his second in the dying embers after a wonderful Thiago through ball.

Up next for Liverpool is their Premier League game in hand against Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

