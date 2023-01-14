Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Five Things We Have Learned

Liverpool suffer another defeat in the Premier League as the season goes from bad to worse to inexcusable.

Brighton's 3-0 win takes them above the Reds in the table and into 7th in a match that was arguably the worst of the season for Jurgen Klopp's men.

LFCTR take a look at the five things we can learn from the defeat and it is not pretty, I can assure you that.

Finished

Some of the players in today's starting XI are finished. Let's not beat around the bush here, they are done. Name them? Of course. Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Fabinho.

The latter two were incredible last season and their sudden drop-off has come as more of a surprise. However, Henderson and Oxlade-Chamberlain starting games for Liverpool is an absolute disgrace.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Jordan Henderson, an incredible servant for this club, but if I have to see another punt up into the air one more time, I may lose it. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, good before injuries, rightly was dropped back in the squad, and now due to club failures, he is back into the mix.

As for Fab and Matip, last season's quad run has written them off. They were two of the standout performers in that run and it's caught up on them. It hurts to say this but those two leaving wouldn't be a bad option at the moment.

Change It Up

Despite not being the real reason why this club is where it is, Jurgen Klopp's decisions to play certain players and his stubbornness in keeping them on the pitch is baffling.

Starting Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over Naby Keita and Fabio Carvalho every week is unacceptable when they are putting out performances like that.

Yes, we know that FSG are not backing you. Yes, we know you can only play with what you have got. This does not excuse the consletdownsing of these let downs.

IMAGO / PA Images

In previous matches, Naby Keita has proven to make a difference and provide more than the Liverpool captain in such a short space of time.

As for Fabio Carvalho, what has happened to him? Doesn't even get a sniff. Showed so much promise at the start of the season and now has to sit there and watch this garbage.

Klopp's timing of subs are another thing that grinds my gears. It wasn't until the 70th minute when things were changed today. Half of the players shouldn't have even come back out after the break.

Wasted

Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Thiago are all in their primes of their careers and are being completely wasted because of this ownership's lack of interest and invest.

This is meant to be Liverpool's golden era with the best manager we have had since Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly and some of the best players to ever put on a red shirt, yet we are wasting that opportunity we have with them.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

We have won every trophy under them but have let them down by not allowing Klopp to build on that. Instead, we find ourselves back in the position we were pre-Klopp.

Fans are supposed to look on this era with prate, but the way it is going, it may be an era we look back on and say "what a waste."

Top Four Done?

After losing today, Liverpool find themselves in 9th place and seven points behind fourth placed Newcafourth-placedld extend that gap tomorrow.

The way the Reds are playing, it is difficult to see where the next win is coming from. When you are already playing catchup, that is the worst situation to be in.

Top four should've been a given at the start of the season, now it has become abut goal for the season. How embarrassing.

Chelsea next week, a team that is playing just as bad as us, yet, I am not confident whatsoever. That sums up where this team is.

IMAGO / PA Images

FSG OUT

That's it. We can no longer allow this club to be dragged back to the mediocrity days. It's time to take our club back, a club built on success and striving to become the best.

We can not be the club we can be under this ownership. This manager can not have the status he deserves under this ownership. These players won't win the amount they can win under this ownership.

The lack of investment on the pitch is destroying all the work been put into the to get up to the top in the first place. Just like that.

Summer after summer. Transfer window after transfer window. Refreshment is needed and despite clear desperation in Jurgen Klopp's mannerisms, he is having to continue to work with what he's got.

Enough is enough. If don't care about this club and aren't willing to help this manager then leave and hurry up about it.

IMAGO / PA Images

