Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Another disappointing result for the Reds yesterday as they drop back to 9th in the league, adding to the misery of an already frustrated Jurgen Klopp.

Brighton dominated the match from start to finish and deservedly took all three points, which sees the Seagulls leapfrog their opponents.

In what was one of the worst performances for Liverpool in the Jurgen Klopp era, here are the player ratings given by LFCTR.

IMAGO / PA Images

Alisson Becker - 5

Deserves apologies from a lot of his teammates. Best keeper in the world and continues to have to pick the ball out of his net.

Could've done slightly better for the second goal, but that's as much as he did wrong. Without Alisson, Liverpool would be in a Merseyside relegation battle alongside Everton.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 3

Ran ragged by Kaoru Mitoma all match. Found it difficult to keep an eye on the Japanese winger. Wasn't terrible at defending but his constant losing of the Brighton man caused Liverpool major problems.

Forever a threat going forward and was the only red to create good chances with his incredible crossing. One of few good players this season and will bounce back.

Joel Matip - 0.5

Awful. His shocking pass and desperate sliding tackle led to the first goal. For the second goal, he didn't even try to stick a foot in or block the shot.

One of the best players in last season's quadruple run but this season, his drop-off is way too much to continue going forward, with his age. It's time to say a hard goodbye unfortunately for I believe is the best free signing I have seen in a long time.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ibrahima Konate - 3

The team's bad form seems to be rubbing on him and his great form going into the World Cup has disappeared. Looked shaky at times. He got caught sleeping for the second goal and failed to make up for his mistake.

Was relied upon massively for getting rid of the danger and did just that as much as he could. However, the constant attacks by Brighton were too much and Konate suffered because of it.

Andy Robertson - 2

Andy Robertson hasn't been the same for two years. Even when he had his favourite partner in Sadio Mane last year, the Scotsman's form fell off, and lost his place for some time to Kostas Tsimikas.

This season, he is either very good or extremely bad. Yesterday, he was the latter. Looked uncomfortable on the ball, wasn't able to get anywhere going forward, and his marking was non-existent.

Fabinho - 1

Speaking of non-existent, we go into the midfield. Fabinho just ain’t the same anymore and it’s sad to see. Once the best centre-defensive midfielder in the world, now a player opposition team's target.

Countless times he allowed the Brighton midfield to find space between himself and the defence. This space allowed the home side to keep the Reds on the back foot and make it difficult for them to get any control of the game. As much as I rate Fabinho, he just ain’t the same.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Jordan Henderson - 0

What’s the point? What’s the point in the sudden boots up into the air? What’s the point in taking up the position of someone that can pass forward? What’s the point in continuously having him in the start XI?

One decent pass all match to put Salah through. That’s it. That’s all he offered in the 70 minutes he played. I do not want to see him in the XI next week.

Thiago Alcantara - 3

Poor performance for a player that has dragged the midfield all season. This midfield is being outrun every single match, which is no surprise with the ages of them. If Thiago has a bad game, we suffer heavily.

The Spaniard is always looking to make something happen, but Brighton stopped any chance of that happening yesterday by applying pressure on Thiago at every possible opportunity. Needs help.

Mohamed Salah - 3

When he rarely got the ball, he tried to do too much. Wasted an opportunity when put through by Henderson, taking too long to make a decision.

Lack of service meant he had very little chance to get a feel of the ball and it showed. Failed to link up with new signing Cody Gakpo, which was a team problem as a whole.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 0

Not wasting energy writing on Ox anymore. I use more energy than he does on the pitch.

Cody Gakpo - 4

I feel sorry for the lad to come into this club at this moment in time. He played a lone striker, with key emphasis on the word lone.

He was as isolated as Robinson Crusoe. Let’s hope injuries come back as soon as possible for him to get some stability in this team.

Jurgen Klopp - 1

I have given Klopp a score because I know ultimately, he is not to blame. However, his constant selection of Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can not be defended. Things need to change.

SUB Naby Keita - 4

No impact on the game whatsoever. Game is out of sight already.

SUB Ben Doak - 5

Tried to create something but was out of options to pass to. Should’ve come on earlier.

IMAGO / PA Images

SUB Harvey Elliot - 4

Like Doak, tried to make something happen. Missed a glorious chance after setting himself up brilliantly.

SUB Joe Gomez - 3

Just getting worse by the week. Made a fool out of by Danny Welbeck. Danny Welbeck.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |