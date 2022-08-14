Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 1-1 Liverpool U21s Match Report | Reds Grab Point As Bajcetic Misses Out

Liverpool's under-21s drew 1-1 with Brighton's under-21s in Premier League 2 on Sunday afternoon where both the goals came in the last five minutes of the encounter.

Team News

There was no Stefan Bajcetic in the Liverpool squad which could be an indication that he will be with the first team for their Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Liverpool Team

The Seagulls gave an opportunity of match practice to first-team player, Steven Alzate, and also included Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill.

Brighton & Hove Albion Team

First Half

The opening 45 minutes was a fairly quiet affair with little penalty area action which was no surprise considering the sweltering conditions.

Liverpool had the opening chance of the match in the sixth minute when Jack Bearne just missed after a good low cross from Luke Chambers to the back post.

IMAGO / PA Images

Albion's first chance came in the 17th minute but Colwill failed to convert his header after good work from Julio Enciso and early substitute Cameron Peupion.

The home side should have taken the lead, nine minutes later, when Peupion fired wide after being put through by skipper Jack Sprong.

Second Half

After another quiet opening to the half, James Furlong got on the end of Peupion's cross but saw his volley fired straight at a Liverpool defender in the 62nd minute.

The Reds nearly took the lead four minutes later when Dominic Corness saw his free-kick from 25 yards tipped over by Brighton keeper Thomas McGill. From the resultant corner, Lee Jonas headed another good opportunity wide.

Jake Cain found space in the Brighton box in the 80th minute but was denied by more good goalkeeping by McGill .

The hosts then took the lead in the 86th minute when Enciso found himself in behind the defence before lobbing Harvey Davies in the Liverpool goal

Brighton's lead did not last long however with Layton Stewart firing home three minutes later after the ball was cut back to the striker.

IMAGO / PA Images

Stewart was given his marching orders three minutes later after his tackle on Furlong earnt him a second yellow card in a disappointing end to a match where Barry Lewtas' team fought hard for the point.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |