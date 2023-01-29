Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

Liverpool face Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton in an FA Cup fourth round match at the AMEX on Sunday and we will bring you the confirmed lineups for the clash as soon as they are announced around 12.30pm GMT.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will again be missing a whole host of players for the trip to the AMEX.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still sidelined and Fabio Carvalho is also likely to miss out with a minor injury problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez are fit to return after they could only make the bench against Chelsea in the goalless draw at Anfield a week ago.

There are other big decisions to be made by Jurgen Klopp with the main ones involving whether to recall skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield.

Brighton Team News

It has been reported that Liverpool target, Moises Caicedo will not play any part in the match against the Reds after he took to social media to request a transfer on Friday.

Former Liverpool player Adam Lallana and defender Levi Colwill also miss out through injury.

