Liverpool travel to the AMEX to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp will be expecting a much improved performance from their last visit to face the Seagulls when they were easily beaten 3-0 a fortnight ago.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 8:30am ET

Pacific time: 5:30am PT

Central time: 7:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:30pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:30pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.

Viewers in India can tune in on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

