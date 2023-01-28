Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Liverpool travel to the AMEX to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp will be expecting a much improved performance from their last visit to face the Seagulls when they were easily beaten 3-0 a fortnight ago.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 1:30pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 8:30am ET
Pacific time: 5:30am PT
Central time: 7:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 11:30pm AEST
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 2:30pm (GMT+1)
Read More
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.
Viewers in India can tune in on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.
