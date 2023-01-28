Skip to main content
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / PA Images

All the key details as Liverpool travel to the south coast to face Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.
Liverpool travel to the AMEX to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp will be expecting a much improved performance from their last visit to face the Seagulls when they were easily beaten 3-0 a fortnight ago.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  8:30am ET

Pacific time:   5:30am PT

Central time:  7:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:30pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:30pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.

Viewers in India can tune in on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

