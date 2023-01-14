Skip to main content
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Premier League Clash

IMAGO / PA Images

All the key statistics ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at the AMEX on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool head to the south coast on Saturday to play Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton in need of a victory to keep up hopes of a top-four finish.

The Seagulls are just a point behind Jurgen Klopp's team however meaning a victory for the hosts at the AMEX will see them leapfrog the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp

Key Facts & Stats

  • Liverpool remain unbeaten at the AMEX with five wins in their last six matches at the stadium.
  • The Reds have only lost three times in the league against Brighton in 27 meetings.
  • If Liverpool were to score two goals on Saturday afternoon, they will hit 850 in all competitions since Jurgen Klopp took charge in 2015.
  • Mohamed Salah will make his 300th appearance for English clubs if he takes part against Brighton. 19 of those appearances came during his spell at Chelsea with the remainder for Liverpool. 
Mohamed Salah
  • The Egyptian will become Liverpool's leading scorer away from home in the Premier League if he finds the net, moving ahead of Michael Owen who is on 55 goals.
  • He would also become the Reds leading scorer against the Seagulls with a goal at the AMEX taking him clear of Sir Kenny Dalglish who has six goals.
  • Liverpool have won every match (11) in which they have taken the lead this season.

Info courtesy of Liverpoolfc.com.

