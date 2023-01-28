Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool Team News - Caicedo To Miss Out

Liverpool travel to the south coast on Sunday to face Brighton in an FA Cup fourth round clash..

A fortnight ago, the Reds were well beaten at the Amex when Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls were rampant in a 3-0 victory.

Jurgen Klopp will be expecting an improved performance from his team however after back to back clean sheets in a much changed lineup over the past two matches.

IMAGO / Nicholas Cesar

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will again be missing a whole host of players for the trip to the AMEX.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still sidelined and Fabio Carvalho is also likely to miss out with a minor injury problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez are fit to return after they could only make the bench against Chelsea in the goalless draw at Anfield a week ago.

IMAGO / Colorsport

There are other big decisions to be made by Klopp with the main ones involving whether to recall skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield.

Brighton Team News

It has been reported that Liverpool target, Moises Caicedo will not play any part in the match against the Reds after he took to social media to request a transfer on Friday.

Former Liverpool player Adam Lallana and defender Levi Colwill also miss out through injury.

