Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
Liverpool take on Brighton at the AMEX in an FA Cup fourth round match on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds saw off Wolves in the third round thanks to a brilliant Harvey Elliott goal whilst Brighton defeated in form Championship team Middlesbrough 5-1.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool will again be missing a whole host of players for the trip to the AMEX.
Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still sidelined and Fabio Carvalho is also likely to miss out with a minor injury problem.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez are fit to return after they could only make the bench against Chelsea in the goalless draw at Anfield a week ago.
There are other big decisions to be made by Klopp with the main ones involving whether to recall skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield.
Brighton Team News
It has been reported that Liverpool target, Moises Caicedo will not play any part in the match against the Reds after he took to social media to request a transfer on Friday.
Former Liverpool player Adam Lallana and defender Levi Colwill also miss out through injury.
Predicted Liverpool XI
Alisson Becker;
Read More
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson;
Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.
Viewers in India can tune in on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- LA Lakers' NBA Star LeBron James Spotted Wearing Special Edition Nike Liverpool Jersey
- Report: Brighton Interested In January Transfer Of Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain But Specify One Condition
- Report: Liverpool In Negotiations To Sell Defender Before Transfer Window Closes - Sale Could Lead To A Midfielder Arriving At The Club
- Andy Robertson Explains His Role In Calvin Harris Performing At Liverpool's Trophy Parade & How Virgil van Dijk Is Now Trying To Steal His Fellow Scotsman
- Report: Chelsea To Rival Liverpool For Matheus Nunes Transfer This Summer
- Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk Overtakes Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez With New Record
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |