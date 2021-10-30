Skip to main content
    'It's A Point Away At Anfield' Brighton Boss Graham Potter Delighted With His Side's Comeback Against Liverpool

    Author:

    Brighton manager Graham Potter spoke of his happiness following his team coming back from 2-0 down against Liverpool to earn a draw.

    Potter was impressed with his teams performance and was more impressed with it being at Anfield.

    "It's a fantastic game of football against a wonderful opponent. We're happy with a point, delighted with the performance." 

    "The strength of their centre-backs is clear so we wanted to use Leandro up top with mobility. We were close to a third too. It was just offside." 

    "It's different when there are 50,000 here and you have to deal with that. It's a point away at Anfield."

    Graham Potter

    The Brighton boss also praised Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

    "Mo Salah is in an incredible moment of form. We struggled to put pressure on them at times. They have players who can rip you apart in a second. A collective effort."

    "We've got an incredible respect for Jurgen and Liverpool, what they have achieved and Anfield is an amazing place."

    "You have to enjoy playing here. They had just won 5-0 and were full of belief." 

    "Liverpool fans are very knowledgeable and they will respect what we did today."

    Lastly, he spoke about former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana and his return to Anfield in front of a full crowd.

    Jordan Henderson Adam Lallana

    "Adam Lallana is a really important player and person for us. Why Liverpool think he is so special is that combination, he's a wonderful player and man."

    "Before the game you're faced with the dilemma of them ripping you apart if you attack (too much)."

    "We can only improve by being ourselves though. We know we can lose and we accept that as it's the Premier League."

