Brighton v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

IMAGO / Sportimage

We will bring you the latest team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool take on Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Liverpool face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday and we will bring you the confirmed lineups for the clash as soon as they are announced.

Liverpool v Brighton

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp continues to deal with a number of injury issues at the club with Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all missing.

Darwin Nunez is also a doubt after picking up an undisclosed injury but the German did not rule him out of the clash at the AMEX during his pre-match press conference.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez
James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic have both returned to training however and should be in the travelling squad.

Naby Keita has impressed of late off of the bench and could push for a starting spot whilst new signing Cody Gakpo could move more central if Nunez misses out.

Brighton Team News

De Zerbi has no new injury problems ahead of the visit of the Reds but the Italian confirmed that Leandro Trossard will not be involved despite his hattrick at Anfield earlier this season.

Brighton and Hove Albion London Stadium Leandro Trossard Danny Welbeck

