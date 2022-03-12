Skip to main content
Brighton v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News / Lineups | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool travel to Brighton for Saturday's early game and a tricky looking Premier League match and we can bring you the confirmed team news and lineups.

Jurgen Klopp Graham Potter

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to keep the pressure up on league leaders Manchester City and can move to within just three points with a victory at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds come into the match off the back of seven straight wins in the league, a run that has seen them score 19 goals and concede just two.

The Seagulls caused Liverpool a lot of problems at Anfield earlier in the season as they overturned a two-goal deficit to come away with a point and a spirited 2-2 draw.

Graham Potter's side have been struggling of late however and have lost their last four league matches.

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Brighton Team

Amex Stadium Brighton
