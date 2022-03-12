Brighton v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News / Lineups | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool travel to Brighton for Saturday's early game and a tricky looking Premier League match and we can bring you the confirmed team news and lineups.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to keep the pressure up on league leaders Manchester City and can move to within just three points with a victory at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds come into the match off the back of seven straight wins in the league, a run that has seen them score 19 goals and concede just two.

The Seagulls caused Liverpool a lot of problems at Anfield earlier in the season as they overturned a two-goal deficit to come away with a point and a spirited 2-2 draw.

Graham Potter's side have been struggling of late however and have lost their last four league matches.

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Brighton Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok