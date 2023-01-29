Brighton v Liverpool: FA Cup Match Prediction

Brighton three, Liverpool nil. Just a couple of weeks ago since what could arguably be one of the worst performances the Reds have had in the Jurgen Klopp era.

After beating Wolves in the third-round replay, Jurgen Klopp's men travel back to the Amex looking for revenge and a place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Two clean sheets in a row will give the away side some confidence, however, tomorrow's game lies heavily on who the manager picks in his starting XI.

In the last two matches, Klopp has gone for a much more energetic middle three in Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, and Naby Keita. A contrast to what we were seeing before in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Klopp needs to continue with the three midfielders that have got him those results in the last two games. Brighton dominated a fortnight ago and it was down to the midfield being outrun.

With Moises Caicedo out of the match, Liverpool needs to take full advantage and control that area of the pitch if they are wanting to progress into the next round.

Bajcetic has impressed me massively and he will be key once again tomorrow if he starts. The youngster has been everywhere, getting stuck into every challenge and looking for every pass.

Whilst Bajcetic and Naby Keita do all the hard work, Thiago Alcantara will be the captain of the ship. The work rate of the other two allows the Spaniard to concentrate on his passing game.

Brighton will be going into this with full of confidence and may even underestimate Liverpool because of the result two weeks ago.

However, if Klopp gets the team right, they will face a completely different outfit from what they came up against in that match.

Having said that, I believe Liverpool come out on top this time around. Caicedo is a huge miss for the home team and gives Jurgen Klopp's men the advantage.

With Darwin Nunez coming back into the mix, Cody Gakpo will be allowed to play in his preferred position out on the left. Like, the midfield I'm hoping for, it gives a much more balanced side.

Nunez has a point to prove. The lad has so many critics. Yes, his finishing needs to improve but as a whole game, he has been brilliant so far this season.

What better stage to show how good he is than the most famous cup in the sport? He will be the difference in today's game, as he was against Chelsea last week.

It's only a matter of time before the Uruguayan starts to finish these chances and when he does, we could see a flourish of goals following.

Whether it's hope or belief, today is the day he does finish his chances. Along with a much more stable and compact midfield, Nunez's goal or goals will be the difference and see the Reds make it through.

A Darwin Nunez double will sink the Seagulls in a game we will, surprisingly to some, dominate from start to finish. Brighton will create chances, however, I don't think they will do enough to change the tie.

Two clean sheets in a row for Liverpool will become three and we will see our name pulled out of the draw for the next round

Predictions

Result: Brighton 0:2 Liverpool

Goalscorers: Darwin Nunez 2

Man of the match: Darwin Nunez

