Brighton v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Colorsport

All the key details as Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool travel to the AMEX to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday in desperate need of the three points.

Jurgen Klopp's team come into the clash in seventh place and just a point ahead of the Seagulls who have been impressive under Roberto De Zerbi.

Amex Stadium Brighton

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be not shown on TV or be available for streaming.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

