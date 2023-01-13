Brighton v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Liverpool travel to the AMEX to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday in desperate need of the three points.
Jurgen Klopp's team come into the clash in seventh place and just a point ahead of the Seagulls who have been impressive under Roberto De Zerbi.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be not shown on TV or be available for streaming.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Report: Liverpool 'Serious' About Sofyan Amrabat Transfer & Ready To Make Huge Offer
- FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
- Watch Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City Highlights - Two Faes Own Goals Give Reds Three Points
- New Liverpool Signing Cody Gakpo Has Official FPL Price Revealed
- Liverpool Make Their Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo With Second Bid
- "Probably Wolves" - Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Cody Gakpo's Anticipated Debut
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |