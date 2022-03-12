Brighton v Liverpool: Key Battles | Salah v Cucurella & Robertson v Lampety

Brighton has always proved a tough test for The Reds and once again, the match will be decided with some key battles around the pitch.

Mohammed Salah vs Marc Cucurella

It will be interesting to see how the Egyptian fares up against the Spanish defender on the right-hand side in Saturday's early kick-off.

Recently, the right-winger has been falling slightly short of the elite standards he has set but he will be up against a Brighton defence who have been struggling considerably as of late.

Cucurella, the ex-Barcelona man has settled in nicely with the seagulls' fans as he has added a plethora of energy down that side this season.

However, the onus will be on him to play with slightly more caution due to the frightening attack of Liverpool.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

With uncertainty looming over the Egyptian regarding his contract situation, Liverpool fans will be curious to find out how that will play on his head.

Andrew Robertson vs Tariq Lamptey

This is bound to be a match-up that will get both sets of fans out of their seats. The pair are more than capable at both aspects of their game - defending and attacking.

Liverpool fans know what to expect from the flying Scotsman and he has been on fire as of late.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

On the other hand, the tenacious England right-back has had another productive season and is often the catalyst for the majority of the threat that Brighton pose.

The Liverpool defence will definitely need to keep an eye on the tricky speedster but if Robertson can do his job to the standard Liverpool fans are accustomed to, The Reds will expect to continue their quest for the title.

