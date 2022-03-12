Skip to main content
Brighton v Liverpool: Predicted Line-up | Luis Diaz to Start! Joel Matip Dropped?

With a stack of games coming close together, will Jurgen Klopp make big changes on Saturday?

Since Liverpool's Carabao Cup success, the Reds have been a bit rocky with their performances of late. 

Their win against West-Ham was massive and hard-fought but the performance left more to be desired. 

This was followed by a very touch and go display in the Champions League at home to Inter Milan. Jurgen Klopp's men came out of the overall tie victorious but a loss at home is always disappointing. 

With three other trophies still to play for including the Premier League, Liverpool have a chance to jump straight back into first gear with a big win over Graham Potter's Brighton. 

The Reds will need to be on their toes again to avoid any surprises. But with Arsenal coming next in midweek, will Jurgen Klopp make major changes going into this game?

Alisson

Alisson

It's a Premier League game. A fit Alisson always starts.

DEFENCE

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson

Ibrahima Konate Virgil van Dijk

Despite a congested schedule over the coming weeks, I would still expect Jurgen Klopp to play his strongest line of defence bar the slight change of Ibrahima Konate coming in for Joel Matip. 

With Arsenal on the horizon, there is still enough of a gap to justify playing the regular starters against Brighton also.

MIDFIELD

Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago

Fabinho Thiago Alcantara

There is an argument from many Liverpool fans that the above is our strongest midfield line. 

Jurgen Klopp is careful with his midfield selection depending on the opposition but in the case of all three men being fit, they should be paired together as much as possible. 

I would like to see Harvey Elliott get more game time but his position in the squad at the moment is a strange one.

ATTACK

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Luis Diaz

Like the midfield, I believe these three men are the strongest forwards Liverpool have at their disposal. 

This might seem harsh on Sadio Mane given his recent run of form and goal tally this season but I would love to see how Luis Diaz performs next to Liverpool's top goal scorers. 

Despite the importance of each Premier League game, there is the feeling Jurgen Klopp can slightly play around with his team selection and still come away with all three points. 

Whatever starting eleven steps out on Saturday, Liverpool must quickly regain that cutting edge coming off the heels of the Carabao Cup win.

