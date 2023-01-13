Brighton v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Gakpo To Replace Nunez In Attack?

Liverpool travel to the AMEX on Saturday to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and in need of three points to keep up their hopes of a top-four finish.

After a mini resurgence post the 2022 World Cup, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have looked flat in their last three encounters which saw them beat Leicester City (2-1), lose against Brentford (3-1), and draw with Wolves (2-2) in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.

Liverpool's Injury Woes

Klopp's team continue to be beset with injury problems with Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all ruled out.

Darwin Nunez is also a doubt with an undisclosed injury and Klopp did not give anything away at his pre-match press conference regarding the Uruguayan's chances of being fit for the match against the Seagulls.

Naby Keita has impressed off of the bench of late and could come into consideration for a starting spot in midfield.

New signing Cody Gakpo is likely to start once again but could be forced central if Nunez is unavailable.

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

