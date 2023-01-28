Brighton v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Midfield Conundrum For Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool travel to the south coast to face in form Brighton at the Amex on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth round.
The Reds have improved since the 3-0 defeat against the Seagulls a fortnight ago and saw off Wolves in the third round replay thanks to a fine strike from Harvey Elliott.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool will again be missing a whole host of players for the trip to the AMEX.
Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are all still sidelined and Fabio Carvalho is also likely to miss out with a minor injury problem.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez are fit to return after they could only make the bench against Chelsea in the goalless draw at Anfield a week ago.
There are other big decisions to be made by Jurgen Klopp with the main ones involving whether to recall skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield or stick with Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita who have impressed of late.
Predicted Liverpool XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson;
Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez
