Skip to main content
Brighton v Liverpool Team News: Nunez Injury Doubt, Milner & Bajcetic Return

IMAGO / PA Images

Brighton v Liverpool Team News: Nunez Injury Doubt, Milner & Bajcetic Return

The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to the South Coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds form has been patchy of late, leaving them in seventh place in the table, just a point clear of the Seagulls who continue to impress under Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool Team News

Klopp continues to deal with a number of injury issues at the club with Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all missing.

Darwin Nunez is also a doubt after picking up an undisclosed injury but the German did not rule him out of the clash at the AMEX during his pre-match press conference.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic have both returned to training however and should be in the travelling squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Naby Keita has impressed of late off of the bench and could push for a starting spot whilst new signing Cody Gakpo could move more central if Nunez misses out.

Brighton Team News

De Zerbi has no new injury problems ahead of the visit of the Reds but the Italian confirmed that Leandro Trossard will not be involved despite his hattrick at Anfield earlier this season.

Leandro Trossard

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Gakpo To Replace Nunez In Attack?

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 20 - January 13th to 15th

By Neil Andrew
Amex Stadium Brighton
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jamie Carragher
Quotes

'Startling' - Jamie Carragher Reveals Secret Michael Edwards Transfer Tactic

By Chris Stonadge
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He'll Get There' - Premier League Legend Backs Darwin Nunez To Become World Class

By Chris Stonadge
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
News

Cody Gakpo To Start Up Front Against Brighton After Darwin Nunez Misses Training

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

'Open' - World Cup Winner To Stay Put Despite Liverpool Interest

By Chris Stonadge
Wesley Sneijder
Quotes

'I Chose Galatasaray Over Liverpool For Trophies': Dutch Star Explains Why He Rejected Reds

By Chris Stonadge