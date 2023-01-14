Skip to main content
Brighton v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

All the key details as Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX in the Premier League on Saturday looking to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp continues to deal with a number of injury issues at the club with Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all missing.

Darwin Nunez is also a doubt after picking up an undisclosed injury but the German did not rule him out of the clash at the AMEX during his pre-match press conference.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic have both returned to training however and should be in the travelling squad.

Naby Keita has impressed of late off of the bench and could push for a starting spot whilst new signing Cody Gakpo could move more central if Nunez misses out.

Brighton Team News

De Zerbi has no new injury problems ahead of the visit of the Reds but the Italian confirmed that Leandro Trossard will not be involved despite his hattrick at Anfield earlier this season.

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be not shown on TV or be available for streaming.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

