Brighton v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Firmino Returns, Klopp Hints At Covid Issues

Liverpool travel to Brighton on Saturday for a crucial Premier League match and we can bring you the latest team news for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's team trail leaders Manchester City by six points with a game in hand and will look to close the gap to just three points with a victory before Pep Guardiola's team take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Klopp delivered a positive injury update in respect of Roberto Firmino who has been missing since the Champions League away leg against Inter Milan with a muscle problem.

The Brazilian has been in training since Sunday and is now ready to return for the trip to the AMEX Stadium

"Yes, he is back.

"Injury-wise, I think they all should be ready."

Despite a clean bill of health injury-wise, Klopp did hint that there may be issues as a result of COVID amongst the players and staff although did not go into detail as to who may be impacted.

"We had a few little things but so far nobody is out of training.

"We have on top of that, how everywhere, COVID is not over, so these kind of things we have as well – or had. We will see how that's going on.

"We try absolutely everything to avoid this but it's obviously not really possible. Players or staff who had it now have absolutely no symptoms, that's good but they cannot be involved. We will see.

"They come later today, so we train a bit later, they're not here yet. And so far I didn't get any news."

It looks like with COVID still having an effect, there is a certain amount of unpredictability about who will be available for Klopp and it seems he will know more this afternoon.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm (GMT) on Saturday.

