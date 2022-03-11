Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Brighton v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Firmino Returns, Klopp Hints At Covid Issues

Liverpool travel to Brighton on Saturday for a crucial Premier League match and we can bring you the latest team news for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's team trail leaders Manchester City by six points with a game in hand and will look to close the gap to just three points with a victory before Pep Guardiola's team take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Klopp delivered a positive injury update in respect of Roberto Firmino who has been missing since the Champions League away leg against Inter Milan with a muscle problem.

The Brazilian has been in training since Sunday and is now ready to return for the trip to the AMEX Stadium

"Yes, he is back.

"Injury-wise, I think they all should be ready."

Despite a clean bill of health injury-wise, Klopp did hint that there may be issues as a result of COVID amongst the players and staff although did not go into detail as to who may be impacted.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We had a few little things but so far nobody is out of training.

"We have on top of that, how everywhere, COVID is not over, so these kind of things we have as well – or had. We will see how that's going on.

"We try absolutely everything to avoid this but it's obviously not really possible. Players or staff who had it now have absolutely no symptoms, that's good but they cannot be involved. We will see.

"They come later today, so we train a bit later, they're not here yet. And so far I didn't get any news."

It looks like with COVID still having an effect, there is a certain amount of unpredictability about who will be available for Klopp and it seems he will know more this afternoon.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm (GMT) on Saturday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Neymar
Transfers

Report: PSG Ownership Ready To Sell Neymar After Shock Real Madrid Champions League Defeat

By Neil Andrew18 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

‘Absolutely Phenomenal’ - Former Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana on Luis Diaz

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Graham Potter
Quotes

‘Liverpool Are One of the Best Teams in the World’ - Graham Potter on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool Side

By Callum Baker-Ellis4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Not Top Of Gary Neville's Manchester United Wish List With Two Players Named Ahead Of The Egyptian

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Scores Two Goals (One Screamer) For Fulham In 5-1 Demolition Of Swansea City

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Scouts At Porto And Lyon Match, With Houssem Auoar, Otavio And Fabio Viera All On Show

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Loris Karius
Transfers

Forgotten Man Loris Karius To Finally Depart Anfield This Summer, Four Years After Champions League Final Woe

By Sam Patterson15 hours ago