Brighton vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool travel to Brighton for a huge Premier League match in Saturday’s early game and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch it here.
Jurgen Klopp’s team can close the gap on leaders Manchester City with victory at the AMEX Stadium so it’s a match that could prove to be pivotal in the title race.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 12:30 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 07:30ET
Pacific time: 04:30PT
Central time: 06:30CT
India
Kick-off starts at 18:00 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 23:30 AEDT
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 13:30
Read More
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app and BT Sport website.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
You can also watch our live stream of the game for FREE worldwide HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Talks Break Down, Player Expects Improved Terms
- 'Mo Expects This Club To Be Ambitious' - Jurgen Klopp Relaxed About Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Situation
- No Player Is Bigger Than Liverpool: Mo Salah’s Contract Clash
- 'Will Be A Contract On The Table For Him' - Former Player On Jurgen Klopp Contract Situation At Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool 'Would Take' 20 Year Old Sensation 'Immediately' For €40million
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok