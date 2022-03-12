Skip to main content
Brighton vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool travel to Brighton for a huge Premier League match in Saturday’s early game and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch it here.

Jurgen Klopp’s team can close the gap on leaders Manchester City with victory at the AMEX Stadium so it’s a match that could prove to be pivotal in the title race.

Amex Stadium Brighton

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 12:30 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 07:30ET

Pacific time: 04:30PT

Central time: 06:30CT

India

Kick-off starts at 18:00 IST.

Australia

Kick-off is at 23:30 AEDT

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 13:30

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app and BT Sport website.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

You can also watch our live stream of the game for FREE worldwide HERE.

