Brighton's Official Twitter Account Pokes Fun At Liverpool And Mohamed Salah

After a disappointing 2-2 draw at Anfield yesterday where Liverpool threw away a two goal lead, Brighton's official twitter account appears to have poked fun at Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

The point means the Reds are now three points behind leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

Excellent goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane put Liverpool two up in 24 minutes.

Mane then had a goal ruled out for handball after a VAR review when Robert Sanchez's clearance was bundled home by the Senegal striker.

Enock Mwepu's thunderous strike just before half time meant the Seagulls trailed by just one at the interval and their comeback was complete in the 65th minute through Leandro Trossard's goal.

See More Liverpool V Brighton Coverage

Salah's Run Comes To An End

Mohamed Salah's record of scoring in ten consecutive games came to an end but the Egyptian was unlucky not to have made it eleven on a frustrating afternoon.

The 29 year old had set up Henderson's goal when he found the Liverpool captain on the edge of the penalty area.

He then had a goal disallowed just after half time for offside as he rounded Sanchez and clinically finished.

The decision was a tight one but the assistant referee was spot on when he raised his flag.

Brighton's Twitter Post

Marc Cucurella played at left back for Brighton and their official twitter account teased Liverpool and their Egyptian by posting a picture of the Spanish player with the caption:

Emptied your pockets yet, @Cucurella3 ?

Salah tried his best to drag Liverpool over the line on a frustrating afternoon and was one of a few bright spots for the home side.

Let's hope that Brighton and Cucurella are made to regret the post when the two teams meet again in March 2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook