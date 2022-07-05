Skip to main content

Broadcast News: Liverpool's Premier League TV Schedule For August and September Announced

The Premier League have today announced which matches will be shown live on TV in the first two months of the 2022/23 season. The news comes with a number of Liverpool's fixtures being moved.

The Reds were due to face Crystal Palace at home on Saturday the 13th of August. However, this fixture has now changed and been moved to Monday the 15th of August with an 8pm BST kick off time.

Premier League

The major change in the fixture dates is that of arguably the biggest game in English football history with Manchester United vs Liverpool also being moved as a result of the reshuffle of games. 

This match has been moved from Saturday the 20th of August to Monday the 22nd of August also with an 8pm BST kick off time. 

The Premier League have also announced there will be changes to Liverpool's games against Newcastle United, Merseyside rivals Everton and possible Title challengers Chelsea. 

As published by the Liverpool Echo, below are the games which have been selected for coverage: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

August 15 - Crystal Palace (H) 8pm

August 22 - Manchester United (A) 8pm

August 31 - Newcastle (H) 8pm

September 3 - Everton (A) 12:30pm

September 18 - Chelsea (A) 4:30pm

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Manchester United Offered Another Chance For Defender After Failed Transfer

By Damon Carr11 minutes ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfers

Report: Juventus Want A 'Bidding War' For Matthijs de Ligt As They Invite Interest From Liverpool

By Rowan Lee59 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He's Had Us Waiting A While Hasn't He!' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Delighted By Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Report: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka 'Not For Sale This Summer' - Claims Former Player Amid Liverpool Links

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: Bournemouth Open Talks For Liverpool Defender Nat Phillips

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Report: 'It Breeds Competition For Places' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Liverpool's New Signings

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

"Corner Taken Quickly... ORIGIII!" - Divock Origi Signs For AC Milan On A Free Transfer

By Louis Fielden4 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Articles

Revealed: New Liverpool Away Kit Design Leaked For 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago