December 6, 2021
Former Liverpool Striker Michael Owen States That Divock Origi's Late Winner For Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Will Be Body Blow To Pep Guardiola And Thomas Tuchel

Author:

Former Liverpool forward and BT Sport pundit Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool's late win against Wolves, stating that it will be a blow for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Divock Origi was the man of the moment once again on Saturday as he fired Liverpool in front in the 94th minute. A goal which could be huge at the end of the season in what is becoming one of the most exciting title races this country has seen.

Divock Origi

The goal sent Liverpool temporarily to the top of the league, until Manchester City won in the evening kick off away to Watford. The top spot of the Premier League was held by three different teams throughout the day. 

Every little point counts in such a title race. Michael Owen told the Mirror how huge Liverpool's winner was and how they are more important than the easy wins.

"There's two points there gained in the blink of an eye. It could be absolutely massive come the end of the season. (Thomas) Tuchel and Pep Guardiola - what a body blow to them.

“Because you're watching the telly and you're thinking, 'Right, they've dropped two points.' And then all of a sudden it's taken away from you. 

"Those are the moments I think... lost of teams can go and win 3-0, 4-0, but the one-nils are what define a season."

The former Liverpool striker also had some words for Liverpool's match winner, Divock Origi.

"Whenever he starts, I must admit, he disappoints me. I know you will say, ‘What about Barcelona in the Champions League?’ 

"Of course, he has had the most unbelievable moments in a Liverpool shirt.

“But overall when he starts, he disappoints me. I think he is an impact sub, but he might get a few more starts now, especially in January.”

