Player Ratings: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

Turf Moor witnessed a clash between Liverpool and home side Burnley this afternoon.

Sean Dyche's side, who are unbeaten at home in the league since last September, currently sit at the bottom of the table, rubbing their hands at the prospect of causing an upset for second played Liverpool.

In a very long time, Liverpool had a fully fit squad for their manager to pick from, with Jurgen Klopp opting for the iconic Salah-Mané-Firmino trio today in attack.

Diogo Jota was supposed to start instead of Sadio Mané, but couldn't due to a dead leg yesterday. He was named on the bench.

New signing Luis Diaz was another sparkling name on the bench, along with Harvey Eliott.

Liverpool emerged victorious after a tough, rainy day in Burnley, a goal from Fabinho Tavares securing the three points for the Reds, who are now nine points off first place with a game in hand.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 8.5

Man of the match, by a respectable margin as well. He was almost a one-man army for Liverpool in the defence. Some Burnley chances he saved were offside but were examples of excellent goalkeeping. 

Alisson Wout Weghorst Aaron Lennon

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 7

Pretty average game by his standards. His cross did lead up to the winner though.

JOEL MATIP 6

Looked poor and out of control. Seemed quite disoriented and disrupted the defence.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 6.5

Bad day at the office for the centre backs, despite keeping a clean sheet. Burnley were getting into the Liverpool half too easy by kicking a ball over their heads.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 7.5

Nothing remarkable but decent job.

FABINHO TAVARES 8

With his sixth goal of the season and fifth of 2022, he remains Liverpool's top scorer this year. He was not perfect in midfield today, which was a bit shaky in the first half, but he did the job.

Fabinho Jordan Henderson Burnley

JORDAN HENDERSON 6.5

A couple of brilliant crosses in the first half but that was it. His legs looked done and he was slowing down attacks.

NABY KEITA 8

Very good day for the Guinea captain, many attacking moves were coming through him. He was solid defensively as well.

SADIO MANÉ 7.5

Put his head on the line for Fabinho's goal, his only noticeable contribution in the game really, but one of the biggest.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 5.5

It was hard to even notice he was on the pitch for 90 minutes. He did nothing, absolutely nothing, and it is not even an exaggeration. 

Roberto Firmino

MOHAMED SALAH 6

He was getting in good positions but was either losing his mind or was getting fouled. He seemed hungry for more but it couldn't really amount to anything. He could have given a glorious assist to Diogo Jota to seal the game late but he fluffed it with a bad pass.

SUBSTITUTES 

THIAGO ALCANTARA 7.5 

Changed the entire dynamic of the midfield from the moment he came on. Liverpool became more in control.

DIOGO JOTA 6

Couldn't impact the game how Klopp would have wanted him to but he could have scored if he had gotten a better pass from his counterpart on the right-wing.

JAMES MILNER N/A

