Burnley v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League | EPL | Salah Returns, Thiago, Jota, Diaz Left Out

Liverpool travel to Turf Moor on Sunday aiming to stay in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups.

On Tuesday, Sean Dyche's men came to life in a brilliant second half performance to grab an equaliser and earn a point in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

There were signs that new signing Wout Weghorst was starting to settle into the Clarets team and he alongside top scorer Maxwel Cornet will mean that Liverpool's rearguard will need to be at their best.

The Reds were in good form as they beat Leicester City on Thursday thanks to a Diogo Jota brace and Jurgen Klopp now has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Diogo Jota scores his second against Leicester City.

It is never an easy game when travelling to Turf Moor as Burnley always offer themselves as a resolute opponent and a danger from set-pieces so Liverpool will need to be at their best to get the three points.

Here are the lineups:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita,  Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley Team

