Burnley v Liverpool: Key Matchups | Wout Weghorst v Virgil van Dijk & Mohamed Salah v Ben Mee

This Sunday, the Reds travel to Turf Moor to face Sean Dyche's Burnley. The Clarets currently sit at the bottom of the table and will be desperate to upset Jurgen Klopp's title challengers. Here are some of the key matchups on the pitch.

Having lost Chris Wood to the newly-lined pockets of Newcastle United, Burnley have since struggled in front of goal. The Kiwi striker accumulated an xG of 4.97 this season, the Claret's highest, with James Tarkowski and Ben Mee coming second and third.

Nonetheless, new signing Wout Weghorst instantly demonstrated his quality against Manchester United with a gorgeous assist. The Dutchman beautifully turned Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay before sliding a delicious ball to Jay Rodriguez, who calmly netted.

Weghorst and Rodriguez celebrate against Manchester United. IMAGO / PA Images

Target-man Weghorst will be a challenge for whoever partners Virgil Van Dijk on Sunday. Joel Matip seems like the obvious choice for Klopp, with the German's height and ability to read the game; however, we may see Ibrahima Konate come in to allow Matip some rest.

Weghorst's physical presence combined with his build-up play should help Maxwell Cornet fulfil his potential and test Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. The Frenchman was a surprising addition to Turf Moor, racking up just 1.95 xG in his final season at Lyon. Regardless, the Winger adds a new dimension to Burnley's infamously quiet attack.

Dwight McNeil challenges whoever starts on the left of Liverpool's three in the midfield. The Englishman has been integral to Dyche's Burnley setup and has deservedly been linked with teams in the top half of the table. Fabinho screening in front of the back four should keep him reasonably quiet, but he remains a threat.

Arguably the most crucial matchup of the fixture will be the Reds' front three against the Claret's back four. Dyche has built all of his success on the defensive unit at Turf Moor, and despite their position in the table, they have only shipped 28 goals, less than both West Ham and Manchester United.

Jota celebrates scoring against Burnley earlier in the season. IMAGO / Xinhua

Mo Salah will undoubtedly return to the right-hand side, Diogo Jota should keep his place down the middle, and we may see the return of AFCON Champion Sadio Mane. If not, Luis Diaz will likely fill in on the left after one of the most impressive Premier League debuts seen against Leicester.

Facing Tarkowski and Mee, two very experienced and physical centre-halves, is challenging for any striker. Jota will have to be at his agile best in the final third, though his current form leaves little to the imagination.

Despite Burnely's solid defensive record, the attacking unit of Liverpool should have too much quality on the day. Should Van Dijk and company manage Weghorst, preventing him from holding up play and progressing, I expect we will see the unstoppable force conquer the immovable object.

