Burnley v Liverpool | Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool travel to Turf Moor on Sunday aiming to stay in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City and we can bring you our prediction for the match.

On Tuesday, Sean Dyche's men came to life in a brilliant second half performance to grab an equaliser and earn a point in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

There were signs that new signing Wout Weghorst was starting to settle into the Clarets team and he alongside top scorer Maxwel Cornet will mean that Liverpool's rearguard will need to be at their best.

The Reds should welcome back skipper Jordan Henderson after he missed their 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Thursday and he should dominate the midfield alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

In attack, Jurgen Klopp will have Sadio Mane at his disposal but he may have to settle for a place on the bench if the German decides to give new signing Luis Diaz another start after he impressed so much on Thursday.

It is never an easy game when travelling to Turf Moor as Burnley always offer themselves as a resolute opponent and a danger from set-pieces.

Liverpool should have more than enough to get the job done however with Diogo Jota in fine goalscoring form and Mohamed Salah looking like he is about to explode back on to the Premier League scene after his disappointment at AFCON.

The Reds now have a fully fit squad so even if the game is tight going into the latter stages they will have options from the bench to change the direction of the match.

If they can get in front earlier however, it should be a comfortable afternoon for Klopp and his team.

LFCTR Match Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

