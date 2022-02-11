Burnley v Liverpool | Team News| Premier League | EPL | Henderson, Mane, Origi, Gomez Updates

After a well earned three points on Thursday against Leicester City, focus in the Premier League for Liverpool now switches to the match with Burnley on Sunday at Turf Moor and we can bring you the Reds team news ahead of that fixture.

In the match between the two teams at Anfield earlier on in the season, Jurgen Klopp's team ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sade Mane but know as always they will face a tough test against Sean Dyche's men.

A number of players including Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Mohamed Salah have all returned to the Liverpool squad over the past week and there were further boosts today for Klopp.

Skipper Jordan Henderson missed the win against the Foxes with a back injury but the German confirmed he would be fit for the Burnley match and he was later pictured training.

Sadio Mane also returned to training today after winning the Africa Cup of Nations where he scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out for Senegal against Salah's Egypt.

Klopp also confirmed that both Joe Gomez and Divock Origi are fit and in full training after both missed out on the squad for Thursday night.

For the first time in a very long time, Liverpool now have a full squad to select from as they continue to battle it out on four fronts.

