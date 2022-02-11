Burnley v Liverpool | Team News| Premier League | EPL | Henderson, Mane, Origi, Gomez Updates
After a well earned three points on Thursday against Leicester City, focus in the Premier League for Liverpool now switches to the match with Burnley on Sunday at Turf Moor and we can bring you the Reds team news ahead of that fixture.
In the match between the two teams at Anfield earlier on in the season, Jurgen Klopp's team ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sade Mane but know as always they will face a tough test against Sean Dyche's men.
A number of players including Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Mohamed Salah have all returned to the Liverpool squad over the past week and there were further boosts today for Klopp.
Skipper Jordan Henderson missed the win against the Foxes with a back injury but the German confirmed he would be fit for the Burnley match and he was later pictured training.
Sadio Mane also returned to training today after winning the Africa Cup of Nations where he scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out for Senegal against Salah's Egypt.
Read More
Klopp also confirmed that both Joe Gomez and Divock Origi are fit and in full training after both missed out on the squad for Thursday night.
For the first time in a very long time, Liverpool now have a full squad to select from as they continue to battle it out on four fronts.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Jota At The Double
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Man of the Match | Premier League | EPL
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City: Player Ratings
- Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 24 - February 8th/9th/10th
- Sadio Mane Reveals The Kind Words He Had For Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah After Senegal Beat Egypt In AFCON Final
- Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final
- 'Liverpool Like Him' - Journalist Confirms Liverpool's Interest In Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook