Cadiz v Barcelona | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

Cadiz host Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.

Reported Liverpool transfer target Gavi will be in action for the Catalan giants as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5.30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 9:30am PT

Central time: 11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, and LaLigaTV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN4 and streamed on the TSN app and TSN.ca.

Viewers in India can watch the match via Sports18, Sports 18HD, MTV India, and Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

