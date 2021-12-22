Skip to main content
Watch: Caoimhin Kelleher's Double Penalty Save And Diogo Jota Winner Send Liverpool Through To Carabao Cup Semi Final On Penalties

Diogo Jota scores the winning penalty in sudden death after two brilliant saves from Caoimhin Kelleher to send Liverpool through to the EFL Cup semi final. Leicester City fail to hang on to two 2 goal leads as they go out to Liverpool reserves. 

What a dramatic ending to a cracking match! Leicester lead majority of the match having scored in the 9th minute through Jamie Vardy. 

Another from Vardy and a cracker from James Maddison separated by a goal back from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made it 3-1 to the visitors at half-time.

The rotated Liverpool side did not give up however, making an extraordinary comeback in the second half through Diogo Jota and an injury-time equaliser from Taki Minamino.

The game ended in 3-3, which took it straight to penalties. Both teams scored all their first three spot kicks until Leicesterlr's Luke Thomas had his penalty saved by Kelleher.

Read More

Liverpool's earlier hero Taki Minamino had an opportunity to win it, but missed his spot kick by smashing it against the bar. This took it to sudden death.

Former Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand stepped up for Leicester, once again youngster Kelleher making the save.

Another opportunity for Liverpool to go through landed on the shoulders of in-form Diogi Jota. Jota calmly stepped up and slotted it into the bottom corner, sending Liverpool to the Carabao Cup Semi Final to face either Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham. 

