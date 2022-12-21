Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Liverpool return to action on Thursday when they face rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 at the Etihad.
Jurgen Klopp will be looking for his team to improve on their early season form after an enforced break due to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
Australia
Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Friday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky GO Extra.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, and DStv Now.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Leaked: Liverpool Third Kit For 2023/24 Season
- Liverpool Preparing Bid To Sign Morocco‘s Sofyan Amrabat Ahead Of Tottenham
- Report: Liverpool & Crystal Palace In Transfer Hunt For 22-Year-Old Defender
- Report: Liverpool To Offer $90Million To Benfica For Enzo Fernandez
- Liverpool, Chelsea & Manchester United Chasing Chicago Fire Forward Jhon Duran
- Report: Liverpool Remain Open To January Loan Deals 'Possibly Including' Weston McKennie Of Juventus
- Liverpool December 2022 Fixture List & Schedule - Premier League & Carabao Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |