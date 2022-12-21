Skip to main content
Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Liverpool travel to Manchester City for a Carabao Cup Round of 16 tie on Thursday.
Liverpool return to action on Thursday when they face rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 at the Etihad.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking for his team to improve on their early season form after an enforced break due to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Friday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky GO Extra.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, and DStv Now.

