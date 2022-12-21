Skip to main content
Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool - Predicted Team, World Cup Players To Return?

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool - Predicted Team, World Cup Players To Return?

Liverpool will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, Round of 16 on Thursday and we bring you our predicted starting XI for the Reds.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be back in competitive action on Thursday when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on rivals Manchester City in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds ended on a high prior to the World Cup break beating Southampton 3-1 at Anfield but know they need to improve after a disappointing start to the season.

Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliot, Virgil Van Dijk, Darwin Nunez

Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz will all be missing through injury and they are joined on the sidelines by Curtis Jones who is still a week away from returning to training.

For Carabao Cup matches, Klopp has traditionally made use of his squad but after such a long break he may be tempted to use some of his first-team players who haven't had much football during the past six weeks.

The fact the match is against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could also be a factor in Klopp's team selection as the Spanish manager is likely to go strong himself.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Predicted XI

Caoimhin Kelleher;

James Milner, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Kelleher Carabao Cup
Match Coverage

Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Kit
News

Leaked: Liverpool Third Kit For 2023/24 Season

By Neil Andrew
Sacha Boey
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Crystal Palace In Transfer Hunt For 22-Year-Old Defender

By Neil Andrew
Sofyan Amrabat
Transfers

Liverpool Preparing Bid To Sign Morocco‘s Sofyan Amrabat Ahead Of Tottenham

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Offer $90Million To Benfica For Enzo Fernandez

By Neil Andrew
Jhon Duran
Transfers

Liverpool, Chelsea & Manchester United Chasing Chicago Fire Forward Jhon Duran

By Neil Andrew
Weston McKennie
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Remain Open To January Loan Deals 'Possibly Including' Weston McKennie Of Juventus

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool December 2022 Fixture List & Schedule - Premier League & Carabao Cup

By Neil Andrew