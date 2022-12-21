Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool - Predicted Team, World Cup Players To Return?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be back in competitive action on Thursday when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on rivals Manchester City in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds ended on a high prior to the World Cup break beating Southampton 3-1 at Anfield but know they need to improve after a disappointing start to the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz will all be missing through injury and they are joined on the sidelines by Curtis Jones who is still a week away from returning to training.

For Carabao Cup matches, Klopp has traditionally made use of his squad but after such a long break he may be tempted to use some of his first-team players who haven't had much football during the past six weeks.

The fact the match is against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could also be a factor in Klopp's team selection as the Spanish manager is likely to go strong himself.

Predicted XI

Caoimhin Kelleher;

James Milner, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

