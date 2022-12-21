Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool Team News

Liverpool travel to the Etihad on Thursday to face rivals Manchester City in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup and we can bring you the latest team news.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team can restart their season in style as he goes head-to-head once again with Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp should have most of his World Cup stars back and ready to face City including Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Darwin Nunez.

Virgil van Dijk could also be available but may be given a few extra days off before making his return against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

World Cup finalist Ibrahima Konate will not be available for the trip to the Etihad but again could be in contention to face Unai Emery's Villa.

Curtis Jones is still a week away from returning to team training and he is joined on the injury list by long-term casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

Manchester City Team

Guardiola will be missing striker Julian Alvarez who was impressive in helping Argentina to World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Many of the City players who were in action at the World Cup have already returned to training and are in contention to face the Reds alongside the likes of Erling Haaland who were not in action for their national teams.

