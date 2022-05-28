Liverpool v Real Madrid: Key Battles | UEFA Champions League Final

Paris. The city of love. But will Liverpool’s love affair with the European Cup continue? Or will Real Madrid continue their stronghold, winning their 14th title?

It is a match filled with narratives. Mohamed Salah’s revenge following the events of Kiev? Or will Karim Benzema’s brilliance shine through, which would consolidate the Frenchman’s Ballon d’Or chances? Both teams will have the confidence that they can win.

Domestically, Liverpool finished a point behind Manchester City, picking up the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively. Whereas Real Madrid won their 35th title in late April, as well as the Supercopa de España. Both clubs then, do not shy away from silverware.

In matches like these, there are fine lines between winning and losing. Therefore, it is important to unpack some of the key battles where this game could be won or lost.

Virgil van Dijk vs Karim Benzema

As mentioned earlier, this game could more than help Benzema’s chances of winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or. Benzema has been scintillating this season, racking up 44 goals and 15 assists in just 45 games.

Arguably underrated (his services during Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Los Blancos spring to mind) he has risen to the precipice this season, with ten goals in his last five games in this competition. Quite simply, Madrid would not be in this final without Benzema.

One man, alongside others, of course, tasked with keeping the Frenchman quiet is Virgil Van Dijk. The composed number 4 has had a rocky start to his campaign following his return back to injury.

However, since the turn of the year, the Dutchman has most certainly improved and shored up the Red’s defence. In the final game of the season, will be Van Dijk’s sternest test. Van Dijk must be concentrated at all times.

Trent Alexander Arnold vs Vinicius Junior

Much has already been written about Trent Alexander Arnold’s offensive capabilities. His passing range is generational.

Because of his attacking mentality, he doesn’t “play” in the same position as a traditional right-back. Trent is crucial to how Liverpool attack; his passing range can either create counterattacks with one kick of the ball or provide match-winning assists.

You will often see him past the halfway line, which leads to the opposition attempting to play balls in behind the Englishman.

Trent will have to ensure that he remembers his defensive duties, or risk succumbing to the pace and trickery of Vinicius Junior.

Fabinho vs Luka Modric

The presence of a fully fit Fabinho in Liverpool’s midfield is much more apparent than a midfield that lacks the Brazillian. Flaco – as he is affectionately known – being fit for this final is fantastic news for Liverpool supporters, but he will have his work cut out as he comes up against Luka Modric.

The technically gifted Croat lives in a world that is in stark contrast to that of the culmination of the 2012/13 season. Modric had been given the title of the worst La Liga signing that year by Marca.

Since then, he has won the Champions League an incredible four times as well as winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018. Modric excels at ball retention, being press resistant, and – as shown against Chelsea – has an eye for a killer pass. It is a testament to his character, as he has become one of the best midfielders to ever put on a Real Madrid shirt now.

Fabinho, who once played for Madrid’s side (albeit, only playing one league game), will be wary of Modric’s skillset and must ensure he seldom has the ball.

