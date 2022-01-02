Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings | Premier League | EPL

A high profile clash played out at Stamford Bridge tonight, with the teams in 2nd and 3rd in the table locking horns, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Both sides had failed to win their last game, with Liverpool losing at the King Power Stadium mid week and Chelsea held to a draw by Brighton.

COVID-19 struck Liverpool again before the game, this time affecting Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino and Jurgen Klopp.

Caoimhín Kelleher got his second league call up of the season, with Ibrahima Konaté deputising for Matip in front of him. Kostas Tsimikas started his third game in a row, in place of the suspended Andrew Robertson.

James Milner got the nod ahead of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to start in midfield with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho Tavares, with the front 3 remaining the same.

After a shambolic 90 minutes, a 2-2 scoreline was decided, Liverpool dropping points for the 3rd game in a row. They are now 11 points behind Manchester City with just one game in hand

Here are the player ratings!

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER 7.5

He prevented his side from going 1-0 down, and also pulled off a brilliant save later to prevent a 3-2 scoreline in favour of Chelsea. He couldn't have done much for the two Chelsea goals as well, the first one being an absolute cracker.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 7

His pass for Salah's goal was absolutely beautiful, but he lacked in his defensive game today.

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 7.5

Could have done more for the second goal but was pretty flawless for the rest of the game.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 7.5

He too was partially at fault for the Chelsea equaliser, a bit too relaxed, but was good otherwise. Not one of his best games though.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 7

Was not very impactful today, and his efforts at attacking today were not amazing but were pretty decent.

FABINHO TAVARES 4.5

His midfield partners were not helping him one bit and he was struggling to contain the Chelsea midfield. N'golo Kanté was absolutely ripping the Liverpool trio to shreds.

JORDAN HENDERSON 2.5

How did he survive the 90 minutes? You could count the number of positive things he did in this match on one hand with a few fingers missing. Absolutely let his team and midfield down.

JAMES MILNER 3.5

Initially he wasn't even playing bad, but it was his unnecessary foul that started the Chelsea comeback. After that, it just went downhill.

SADIO MANÉ 7.5

His workrate was on point, but he only needed his shooting boots today. Showed remarkable composure for his goal.

DIOGO JOTA 6.5

His link up play was terrible, his dribbling was atrocious. Barely got chances in the box as well, not getting to do the thing he does best, that is, to finish chances.

MOHAMED SALAH 7.5

His goal was just scrumptious, but he could have had two more today. He was struggling to face the Chelsea defence sometimes, sometimes he got the better of them, but his decision making was not good.

SUBSTITUTES

NABY KEITA 6.5

No noticeable impact. He should have started the match though, in place of James Milner, the man he was subbed in for.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 6

Oxlade-Chamberlain as a false nine is a very bad idea, and today proved that even more.

CURTIS JONES N/A

