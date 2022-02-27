Carabao Cup Final | 'Robbed!' - Chelsea Fans React To Their Penalty Loss To Liverpool

Chelsea lose 11-10 on penalties as Liverpool lift their first silverware of the season. The Carabao Cup final was one to remember, but not for the Chelsea fans. LFCTR take a look at their reactions, some full of positives, some with more salt than a chip shop stock order.

The match itself was full of drama, with many disallowed goals and missed opportunities. Two incidents triggered the Chelsea fans on social media.

One incident involved striker Romelu Lukaku being adjudged to be offside, which despite the tears of the Blues fans, was the correct call. The other incident involved a tackle between Liverpool's Naby Keita and Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea fans are shocked that Naby never saw red, despite both players doing the same tackle. Still images have Chelsea fans in meltdown.was

A shocking performance by Chelsea star boy Mason Mount caused a divide in the fanbase. A tale of two sides is shown here for the thoughts of the Englishman. One fan says Mount is not good enough to play for the club and another fan says he's one of Chelsea's important players.

The midfielder has been hyped so much by his fans, he decided to teach them a lesson about being humble and staying grounded. A life lesson like this is so important.

Despite the life lesson that was taught to Chelsea fans, they never seem to learn. One predicting that their team will be making the Champions League final. Unless he is just predicting when we will see Chelsea fans again.

