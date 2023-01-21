Chelsea FC Women v Liverpool FC Women - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Matt Beard's Liverpool travel to London to take on Chelsea in the England Women’s Super League on Sunday.
Emma Hayes’ team will be looking for revenge after Liverpool sprung a surprise on the opening day of the season to win 2-1 thanks to two Katie Stengel goals.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 12:30pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 7:30am ET
Pacific time: 4:30am PT
Central time: 6:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 6:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 10:30pm AEST
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 1:30pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on BBC 2, and stream it via the BBC iPlayer, or BBC Sport Website.
Viewers in the US can tune in via Paramount+
Supporters in Canada can watch on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now Plus, and Sportsnet World Now.
Viewers in Australia can watch on Optus Sport.
International viewers can watch the match on The FA Player.
