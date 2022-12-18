‘Chelsea & Liverpool Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo’ - Sky Sports Reporter

Chelsea and Liverpool are both interested in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo according to a report.

The 21-year-old impressed for Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup enhancing his already growing reputation.

The Seagulls signed Caicedo for a bargain fee of just €5million in February 2021 from Independiente before he was sent out for a short loan spell in Belgium with Beerschot V.A..

He returned to the South Coast in January this year and has excelled ever since firstly under former manager Graham Potter and now under Roberto De Zerbi.

According to Sky Sports reporter and presenter, Dharmesh Sheth, Potter is interested in signing the Ecaudorian for his new club Chelsea and they are also joined in the race by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

He goes on to explain that Brighton do not want to sell the player in January and with Caicedo contracted at the AMEX until the summer of 2025 they are not under any pressure to sell.

Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of midfielders including three more players who have also impressed at the World Cup - Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, and Sofyan Amrabat.

Caicedo can now be added to the list of potential candidates who could form part of a Liverpool midfield rebuild but like the others, he may not be easy to prize away in January.

