Skip to main content
‘Chelsea & Liverpool Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo’ - Sky Sports Reporter

IMAGO / News Images

‘Chelsea & Liverpool Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo’ - Sky Sports Reporter

The 21-year-old has impressed for Brighton despite only making 25 appearances.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chelsea and Liverpool are both interested in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo according to a report.

The 21-year-old impressed for Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup enhancing his already growing reputation.

Moises Caicedo

The Seagulls signed Caicedo for a bargain fee of just €5million in February 2021 from Independiente before he was sent out for a short loan spell in Belgium with Beerschot V.A..

He returned to the South Coast in January this year and has excelled ever since firstly under former manager Graham Potter and now under Roberto De Zerbi.

According to Sky Sports reporter and presenter, Dharmesh Sheth, Potter is interested in signing the Ecaudorian for his new club Chelsea and they are also joined in the race by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He goes on to explain that Brighton do not want to sell the player in January and with Caicedo contracted at the AMEX until the summer of 2025 they are not under any pressure to sell.

Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of midfielders including three more players who have also impressed at the World Cup - Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, and Sofyan Amrabat.

Caicedo can now be added to the list of potential candidates who could form part of a Liverpool midfield rebuild but like the others, he may not be easy to prize away in January.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Karim Benzema
Match Coverage

FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Team News & Predicted Lineups

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
News

Report: Liverpool Will Offer €150Million For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate An Illness Doubt For World Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - Predicted Lineups & How To Watch, Live Stream FREE

By Neil Andrew
Sofyan Amrabat
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place Match: Croatia v Morocco - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
News

Report: Real Madrid Looking To Take Advantage In Jude Bellingham Transfer Race After Liverpool Interest In Enzo Fernandez

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-1 AC Milan Match Highlights - Nunez Grabs A Brace, Clark & Doak Impress

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA 2022 World Cup Final: Argentina v France - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew