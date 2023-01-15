Chelsea v Crystal Palace - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

After Liverpool disappointed again on Saturday, going down 3-0 to Brighton, their top-four hopes are hanging by a thread.

Next up for the Reds in the Premier League are Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. Prior to that, the Blues will be in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Colorsport

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV or available for streaming.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport.

