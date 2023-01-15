Chelsea v Crystal Palace - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
After Liverpool disappointed again on Saturday, going down 3-0 to Brighton, their top-four hopes are hanging by a thread.
Next up for the Reds in the Premier League are Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. Prior to that, the Blues will be in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Monday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 3:00pm (GMT+1)
Read More
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV or available for streaming.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Tyler Morton Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool
- 'He'll Get There' - Premier League Legend Backs Darwin Nunez To Become World Class
- 'Startling' - Jamie Carragher Reveals Secret Michael Edwards Transfer Tactic
- ‘Hear Been Talks' Between Liverpool & Khephren Thuram & Kouadio Kone - Football Correspondent, Caicedo Still An Option For Reds
- Report: Liverpool To 'Reunite Bellingham Family' With Triple Swoop
- Report: Qatar Sports Investments Not Looking To Invest In Manchester United Or Liverpool
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |