Skip to main content
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Liverpool's next Premier League opponents Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Liverpool disappointed again on Saturday, going down 3-0 to Brighton, their top-four hopes are hanging by a thread.

Next up for the Reds in the Premier League are Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. Prior to that, the Blues will be in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold Brighton and Hove Albion Kaoru Mitoma

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:00am ET

Pacific time:   6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:00pm (GMT+1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV or available for streaming.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Telemundo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Newcastle United
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Fulham - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold Jordan Henderson Brighton and Hove Albion Adam Lallana
Match Coverage

Watch: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Highlights - Reds Disappoint Again Against Seagulls

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Five Things We Have Learned

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Andy Robertson
News

Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Liverpool - Disjointed Reds Battered By Seagulls

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Cody Gakpo
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Still Looking For 'Box-Office' January Transfer

By Neil Andrew