Chelsea (10)0-0(11)Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool took on Chelsea at Wembley today, in their final tussle to secure a record 9th League Cup.

Team news featured frequent first team names, with the addition of Caoimhín Kelleher in goal, the Carabao Cup being "his competition" in the words of the gaffer.

Diogo Jota returned to the bench after a brief spell on the sidelines.

Thiago Alcantara was initially supposed to start before an injury during the warmup, Naby Keita being called up to take his place.

A chaotic match was played out over 120 minutes, both sides creating havoc for the other more often than not.

However, both keepers, who had absolutely stellar games, managed to end the match in normal time with a clean sheet apiece, the match going to penalties.

The penalties went on for long, the game seemingly unwilling to end, as the ball reached the goalkeepers after the 20 outfield player had their turn.

Liverpool's Kelleher was up first, and scored his penalty magnificently, with Kepa Arrizabalaga, who Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel subbed on specifically for penalties, was helpless.

It only got worse for the Spaniard, who became the most expensive goalkeeper in 2018, eclipsing Alisson Becker's Liverpool transfer, which took place just days ago.

Kepa stepped up to the spot, he had to score to keep the London giants alive. He kicked it. He skied it.

Liverpool became Carabao Cup champions for the 9th time, the most successful club in the competition.

Here are the player ratings!

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER 8.5

four saves in the final, when his place in the team was much talked about. He showed today why his manager trusted him to play instead of first choice Alisson. He couldn't save a single pen in the shootout but his penalty kick was brilliant.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 8

If only his forwards, save from Diaz, were able to do his passes justice today. An all-round brilliant game, on both sides of the pitch. Stunner of a penalty too.

JOEL MATIP 7.5

Solid performance, should have had a goal too but a soft VAR review chalked it off.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8

He was impenetrable today, another testament to his return to his 2018/19 form. His penalty was the most beautiful to watch as well, extremely gutsy.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 7.5

His delivery today was not top notch unfortunate, and he was only doing a lot of running on that left flank. Not the most creative of games, but good with his defence.

FABINHO TAVARES 7.5

He was not in the limelight today, was quietly going about doing his job brilliantly.

JORDAN HENDERSON 6.5

Could have been better for the skipper, much better. Without Thiago at his side, he was back to running about like a headless chicken.

NABY KEITA 6.5

Almost zero impact on the game. The highlight was him escaping a red after stomping on Trevor Chalobah's groin.

LUIS DIAZ 8.5

A very good contender for man of the match, he kept Liverpool alive in the attacking phase. He was making life difficult for Trevor Chalobah with his mischievous turns and burst of runs.

SADIO MANÉ 7

The forwards had an off day, didn't they? He was decent most of the time, but was wither non-existent the other times or was wasting chances.

MOHAMED SALAH 6.5

A very rare bad performance. Almost nothing went right when he got the ball on the rare occasion. Very good penalty though.

SUBSTITUTES

JAMES MILNER 7

He did what he was brought on for. Smash the opposition and don't let them into your half at any cost.

DIOGO JOTA 6.5

Was hardly influential. He did score his penalty, at least.

HARVEY ELLIOT 6.5

Didn't improve the game, Klopp's substitutes not working today.

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 7.5

Had a lot of defending to do and he did it well. He would be thanking the football gods for letting his penalty in today as well.

DIVOCK ORIGI 7

Was decent, but that's about it. Decent. And scored his penalty dutifully.

