Chelsea v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Carabao Cup Final
Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and we can bring you the details of the confirmed lineups/teams.
The showpiece gives the Reds the first opportunity to win some silverware this season in a competition they have not won since 2012.
Jurgen Klopp's team have seen off Norwich City, Preston North End, Leicester City, and Arsenal on their journey to the final, and the German manager will be hoping to win the trophy for the first time by beating the Blues.
Confirmed Teams
Liverpool Team
Caoimhin Kelleher;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
Chelsea Team
