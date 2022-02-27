Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Chelsea v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and we can bring you the details of the confirmed lineups/teams.

The showpiece gives the Reds the first opportunity to win some silverware this season in a competition they have not won since 2012.

Jurgen Klopp's team have seen off Norwich City, Preston North End, Leicester City, and Arsenal on their journey to the final, and the German manager will be hoping to win the trophy for the first time by beating the Blues.

Carabao Cup

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Confirmed Teams

Liverpool Team

Caoimhin Kelleher;

Read More

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Chelsea Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | Carabao Cup Final | Kelleher & Diaz Start, Jota & Lukaku Bench

By Neil Andrew
4 minutes ago
Gerrard lifts the Carling Cup Trophy in 2012
Match Coverage

Flashback: Liverpool's Last League Cup Triumph | The Reds Win On Pens Against A Determined Cardiff City Side | 2012

By Conor Jones
13 minutes ago
Carabao Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Carabao Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
25 minutes ago
Rudiger Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool Vs. Chelsea | Carabao Cup Final Build-up | Key Battles | Luis Diaz To Run Cesar Azpilicueta Ragged?

By Danny Corcoran
41 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jordan Henderson Pre-Match Press Conference | Chelsea v Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
44 minutes ago
Wembley
Match Coverage

Carabao Cup Final | Liverpool v Chelsea | Joel Matip: 'Wembley Is A Special Place'

By Damon Carr
2 hours ago
Marcelo Bielsa
News

'You've Let Bielsa And The Fans Down' - Leeds Fans React To Marcelo Bielsa Sacking

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Liverpool VAR
Opinions

Premier League Officials: Incompetence Or Corruption? | Everton v Manchester City Controversy | VAR

By Damon Carr
4 hours ago