Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Early Reds Lineup Prediction | Klopp To Ring The Changes?
Liverpool will take on Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday in the FA Cup final and we can bring you an early prediction of how we think the Reds will line up.
Jurgen Klopp was dealt a huge blow on Wednesday when Fabinho was ruled out for the domestic showpiece after picking up a hamstring injury in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday.
As it stands, other than the Brazilian midfielder, it would appear Klopp should have a fully fit squad to select from.
It is likely that Klopp will make multiple changes from the team that started at Villa Park with Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Mohamed Salah all expected to return.
Klopp will also have a decision to make as to who will partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence but it's expected that Ibrahima Konate will get the nod having started in all previous rounds.
Predicted XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
